Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

