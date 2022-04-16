Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.50.

NYSE:WD opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

