WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. WalkMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its position in WalkMe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,462,000 after purchasing an additional 180,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth $19,046,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth $14,955,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

