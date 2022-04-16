Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 705,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $102,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 852,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,280,000 after purchasing an additional 184,218 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 358,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,743. The stock has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

