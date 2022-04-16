Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($46.74) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
Featured Stories
