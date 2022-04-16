Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($46.74) to €38.00 ($41.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.