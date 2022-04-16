Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $174.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.00.

WM stock opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $133.80 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

