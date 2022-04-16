Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Short Interest Down 53.9% in March

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the March 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,818,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WTII opened at $0.00 on Friday. Water Technologies International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

Get Water Technologies International alerts:

About Water Technologies International (Get Rating)

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Water Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.