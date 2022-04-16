Waves Enterprise Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $8.58 million and $170,412.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.97 or 0.07553148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,477.35 or 1.00076791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.