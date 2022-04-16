Wedbush Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $370.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $331.76 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.86 and its 200 day moving average is $321.03.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

