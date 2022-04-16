Wedbush Upgrades CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) to Outperform

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CoreCivic stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

