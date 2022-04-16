Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $33.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of BOC stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

