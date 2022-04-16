Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $33.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of BOC stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.35.
Boston Omaha Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Omaha (BOC)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.