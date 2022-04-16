Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

WFC traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. 65,583,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,038,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.87.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

