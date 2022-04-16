Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WFC traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 65,583,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,038,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 77.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,405,000 after acquiring an additional 613,140 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

