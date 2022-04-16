Wells Fargo & Company Trims Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Target Price to $103.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.57.

CZR stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

