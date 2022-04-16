Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.94

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $11.27. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 24,591 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,135 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 56.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,625,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 152,091 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

