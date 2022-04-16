Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NYSE WES opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 3.52. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

