Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. 11,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,729. The firm has a market cap of $198.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.36. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.30%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

