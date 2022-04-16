WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,123,329 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of WestRock worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after acquiring an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 85.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after acquiring an additional 841,418 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,940,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,713,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

