WHALE Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $43.73 million and $785,317.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $5.68 or 0.00013979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045796 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.77 or 0.07549475 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,498.22 or 0.99694691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00052926 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

