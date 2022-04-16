Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 13.88% of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

