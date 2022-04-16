WINk (WIN) Market Cap Hits $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002531 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00183296 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

