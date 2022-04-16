Wirex Token (WXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Wirex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Wirex Token has a total market cap of $80.41 million and $1.55 million worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wirex Token has traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.34 or 0.07496829 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.25 or 1.00073097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00041642 BTC.

Wirex Token Profile

Wirex Token launched on May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

