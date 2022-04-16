Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.77) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 850 ($11.08) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 920 ($11.99).

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 714 ($9.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 702.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 789.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.76).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

