Wrapped BNB Market Cap Tops $2.35 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $500.07 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $412.21 or 0.01025937 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.21 or 0.07519474 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,149.61 or 0.99928206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,700,168 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.