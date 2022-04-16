WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Trading Down 0.3%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $127.24 and last traded at $127.41. 845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.78.

WSPOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.04.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.