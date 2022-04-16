Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after buying an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after buying an additional 646,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,140,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,687. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.45. The company has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

