Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 638 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $11.23 on Friday, reaching $420.44. 2,587,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

