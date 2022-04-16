Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Cap of $34,803.72

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $34,803.72 and $50,091.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000781 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,269,249 coins and its circulating supply is 4,302,816 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

