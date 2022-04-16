Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YGRAF stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on YGRAF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

