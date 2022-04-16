Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 180.5% from the March 15th total of 34,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Yatra Online stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
