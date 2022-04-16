Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) versus DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX) Critical Analysis

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) and DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yatsen and DS Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 1 1 0 2.50 DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatsen currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,653.62%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yatsen and DS Healthcare Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $916.42 million 0.36 -$243.75 million ($0.39) -1.77 DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DS Healthcare Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and DS Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -26.42% -19.62% -15.46% DS Healthcare Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Yatsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

DS Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DS Healthcare Group, Inc. is a personal-care, product development and marketing company. The company develops and markets proprietary branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It research, develops and formulates its own products, consistent with its mission to provide products that make a meaningful difference in the lives of its customers. The company was founded on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

