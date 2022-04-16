Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

