Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

