Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 978,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

