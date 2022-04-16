Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.67 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $20.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 million to $23.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $67.36 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $94.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 2,163.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 333,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 12,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the period. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 97,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 5.33.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.