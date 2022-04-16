Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.20 million and the lowest is $28.93 million. Orrstown Financial Services posted sales of $29.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year sales of $115.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.04 million to $116.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $118.26 million, with estimates ranging from $117.22 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner acquired 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORRF remained flat at $$22.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

