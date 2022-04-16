Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Sotherly Hotels posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS.

SOHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

