Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to report $2.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

In related news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,012 in the last ninety days. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,088. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $199.78 and a 52 week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

