Zacks: Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. DZS posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DZSI. B. Riley increased their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,858. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. DZS has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $345.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DZS by 87,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DZS by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 162,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

