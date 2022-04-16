Zacks: Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will post $27.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.20 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $35.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

OESX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of OESX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.62. 125,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,900. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.20. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,585,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,978,000 after buying an additional 166,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

