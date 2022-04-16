Zacks: Analysts Expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sportradar Group.

SRAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SRAD traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 603,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

