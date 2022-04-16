Zacks: Analysts Expect USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover USA Truck.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 282,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. USA Truck has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

