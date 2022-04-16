Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 377.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,655,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,666,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.54. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

