Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.56). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 159.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,672,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 151,019 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 952,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,496. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $599.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.