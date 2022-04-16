Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $263.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.42 million and the lowest is $261.69 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $248.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,218. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

