Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) will post $426.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $421.75 million and the highest is $429.80 million. Vectrus posted sales of $434.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 2.56%.

VEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $461.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vectrus by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

