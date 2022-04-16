Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post $2.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) to announce $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Waters reported earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Shares of WAT opened at $295.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.52. Waters has a 52-week low of $292.24 and a 52-week high of $428.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Waters by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

