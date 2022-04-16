Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Abiomed reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Shares of ABMD opened at $306.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.45 and its 200-day moving average is $322.26. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $136,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $98,093,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed in the third quarter worth $65,708,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

