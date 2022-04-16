Zacks: Brokerages Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Announce $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $8.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $74.64 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CVS Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 212,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,932,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $195,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.