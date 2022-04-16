Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.44. 445,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

